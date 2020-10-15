Coronavirus: New case means 3 active cases for Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports one new case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

It’s the second consecutive day of new single cases, increasing the overall case count to 133 with three active cases in its jurisdiction of Peterborough city and county, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Of the 133 cases, 128 are now resolved. Of the 133 cases, nine required hospitalization. Three of those were in the intensive care unit, the health unit reports.

There are currently no institutional outbreaks after the health unit declared outbreaks over at both Fairhaven long-term care and Adam Scott Collegiate and Vocational Institute earlier this week.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two Peterborough residents have died due to COVID-19 complications. Both deaths occurred in April.

The drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park in Peterborough continues to take appointments. All appointments on weekdays can be booked using the online booking tool. Testing is not held on the weekends.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at PRHC will continue to operate as usual daily. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a physician, contact the centre directly at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required.

Appointments for the East Gate site cannot be booked through the assessment centre. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

As of Thursday, more than 32,550 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reports. Approximately one in five residents has been tested at least once.

