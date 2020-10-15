Menu

Canada

1 new case of COVID-19 in Kingston, 4 new resolved, 9 active

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 4:11 pm
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health is reporting a new case of COVID-19 Thursday.

This is after two days in a row of no new cases at all in the Kingston region.

Read more: $10K fines now in effect for Kingston parties that exceed COVID-19 gathering limits

According to public health’s COVID-19 dashboard, a man in his 20s tested positive for the virus in Napanee. The dashboard indicates the case is travel-related.

Four other cases were deemed resolved Thursday, bringing the region’s total active cases down to nine from the previous day’s count of 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the region has seen a total of 168 cases, with 159 of them now resolved.

