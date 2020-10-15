1 new case of COVID-19 in Kingston, 4 new resolved, 9 active

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting a new case of COVID-19 Thursday.

This is after two days in a row of no new cases at all in the Kingston region.

According to public health’s COVID-19 dashboard, a man in his 20s tested positive for the virus in Napanee. The dashboard indicates the case is travel-related.

Four other cases were deemed resolved Thursday, bringing the region’s total active cases down to nine from the previous day’s count of 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the region has seen a total of 168 cases, with 159 of them now resolved.

