Ontario fitness chains ask members from COVID-19 hotspots to not travel to other regions to workout

Prominent fitness chains in Ontario are asking for people residing in COVID-19 hotspots to stop travelling to other jurisdictions to workout.

The Ontario government moved Toronto, Peel and Ottawa back into modified versions of Stage 2 amid a rise in coronavirus cases, which meant gyms would be closed for 28 days effective last Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

Now, LA Fitness and Goodlife Fitness have released statements telling members from those three regions to not try to workout in other non-hotspot locations after multiple videos surfaced online of lineups outside certain locations.

“Following the travel recommendations provided by the Ontario Government, GoodLife is asking Members from Ottawa, Peel and Toronto not to visit other GoodLife Clubs in regions outside of their own during this temporary closure,” a statement from Goodlife Fitness read on Thursday.

“All Members in these regions were automatically placed on freeze on Saturday, October 10, and they are not permitted to book workouts at Clubs in surrounding regions using the GoodLife App or Member Portal.”

A statement from LA Fitness read: “We don’t support or encourage members from Higher Transmission Areas where our clubs have been closed to use our clubs that are open in other areas. In response to these concerns, we have sent the clarifying email noted below to the affected members on October 14, and posted this identical message at the open clubs.”

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said people who travel to other locations are only adding to the problem.

“If we have people traveling around outside of their own home area to get some of these services, that’s going to only add to to our numbers and add to the problem. So please stay where you are. Workout at home if you’re able to.”

Premier Doug Ford warned if the situation continues, the government might have to clamp down on other areas.

“If the spread continues, yes, the answer is yes. But again, we can’t police 14 and a half million people,” he said at his daily press conference, however, he did say for the most part, people have been following the new rules.

“Everyone’s pitched in. Everyone’s helped out. Everyone’s followed, for the most part, the guidelines and protocols. So that’s all we’re asking.”