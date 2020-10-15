Quebec’s student sports federation hits pause on university sports due to COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s student sports federation is suspending all sports programs in universities until at least next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) announced the decision Thursday, saying the suspension will take place immediately and be in effect until further notice.

“Members of the university sector commission meet regularly in connection with developments on the instructions and directives of the public health of Quebec as well as of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education,” the organization said in a statement.

The earliest that sports programming and activities could resume in universities is Jan. 15, 2021, according to RSEQ.

The move comes as U Sports has cancelled its 2021 national tournaments, which means no national championships in Canada university sport will happen this season.

The impacted sports are men’s and women’s basketball, hockey, swimming, track and field, volleyball and wrestling in Canadian universities.

In September, RSEQ announced that university sports were already cancelled for the fall semester in Quebec. Institutions were permitted to hold activities with another school in cross-country, soccer and golf, but “inter-team activities” were not allowed in football or rugby.

— With files from the Canadian Press