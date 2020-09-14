Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Quebec Student Sports Federation cancels fall university sports due to pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2020 3:19 pm
Laval University Rouge et Or's quarterback Hugo Richard runs to a first down against Western University Mustangs during second quarter action of the Vanier Cup final Saturday, November 24, 2018 in Quebec City.
Laval University Rouge et Or's quarterback Hugo Richard runs to a first down against Western University Mustangs during second quarter action of the Vanier Cup final Saturday, November 24, 2018 in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Quebec Student Sports Federation has cancelled university sports for the fall semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Universities are permitted activities with another school in cross-country, soccer and golf. But “inter-team activities” are not allowed in football or rugby.

The federation is continuing to allow elementary schools, high schools and CEGEPs to announce if they will play out their fall seasons, as long as they are in accordance with their recovery plans and provincial health directives.

READ MORE: Quebec teachers’ union suing government for info on coronavirus back-to-school plan

The Quebec football conference has five teams, including the perennial powerhouse Laval Rouge et Or and the Montreal Carabins, who lost last year’s Vanier Cup to the Calgary Dinos.

U Sports cancelled all six of its fall national championships, including football semifinals and the Vanier Cup, in June.

The Quebec conference will make a decision on winter sports on Oct. 15.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
