Coronavirus: Quebec Student Sports Federation cancels fall university sports due to pandemic

The Quebec Student Sports Federation has cancelled university sports for the fall semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Universities are permitted activities with another school in cross-country, soccer and golf. But “inter-team activities” are not allowed in football or rugby.

The federation is continuing to allow elementary schools, high schools and CEGEPs to announce if they will play out their fall seasons, as long as they are in accordance with their recovery plans and provincial health directives.

The Quebec football conference has five teams, including the perennial powerhouse Laval Rouge et Or and the Montreal Carabins, who lost last year’s Vanier Cup to the Calgary Dinos.

U Sports cancelled all six of its fall national championships, including football semifinals and the Vanier Cup, in June.

The Quebec conference will make a decision on winter sports on Oct. 15.