Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police charge 2 with stunting after vehicles clocked at more than 50 km/h over limit

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 2:44 pm
An officer speaks to a driver who was pulled over as part of speed enforcement.
An officer speaks to a driver who was pulled over as part of speed enforcement. Global News

Halifax Regional Police say they’ve charged two drivers earlier this week after two vehicles were spotted going over 50 km/h beyond the speeding limit.

On Highway 118 on Tuesday early afternoon, police caught a vehicle travelling 154 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

An hour later, an officer on Highway 111 captured a vehicle going 131 km/h in an 80 zone.

Trending Stories

Read more: Halifax woman charged after robbery in parking lot, police say

A 23-year-old Dartmouth man was ticketed for stunting in relation to the first incident, and a 28-year-old Halifax man was ticketed in relation to the second incident.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50. Six points are also added to the driver’s record.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, police say both men were suspended from driving for one week and their vehicles were seized.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaSpeedinghalifax policeRoad SafetystuntingMotor Vehicle Actstunting charge
Flyers
More weekly flyers