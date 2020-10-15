Halifax police charge 2 with stunting after vehicles clocked at more than 50 km/h over limit

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say they’ve charged two drivers earlier this week after two vehicles were spotted going over 50 km/h beyond the speeding limit.

On Highway 118 on Tuesday early afternoon, police caught a vehicle travelling 154 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

An hour later, an officer on Highway 111 captured a vehicle going 131 km/h in an 80 zone.

A 23-year-old Dartmouth man was ticketed for stunting in relation to the first incident, and a 28-year-old Halifax man was ticketed in relation to the second incident.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50. Six points are also added to the driver’s record.

In addition, police say both men were suspended from driving for one week and their vehicles were seized.