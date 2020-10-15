Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

QEII Highway: new interchange to be built at 40 Avenue in Airdrie

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 2:26 pm
Some 85,000 vehicles travel on the QEII Highway in the area of 40 Avenue in Airdrie every day, including 7,000 commercial vehicles, according to the Government of Alberta.
Some 85,000 vehicles travel on the QEII Highway in the area of 40 Avenue in Airdrie every day, including 7,000 commercial vehicles, according to the Government of Alberta. Global News

The government of Alberta announced Thursday it will spend up to $21.1 million to help build a new interchange on the QEII Highway north of Calgary.

Premier Jason Kenney and Transportation Minister Ric McIver made the announcement at a morning news conference, saying the new interchange at 40 Avenue in Airdrie will help reduce congestion in one of Alberta’s fastest-growing communities.

“This project will benefit families and communities in Airdrie as the city continues to grow,” McIver explained.

The province says some 85,000 vehicles travel on the QEII Highway in that area every day (including 7,000 commercial vehicles) and that traffic has increased by about 30 per cent since 2014.

Trending Stories

Read more: Alberta to spend $70M to replace Stoney Trail bridge over Bow River

Story continues below advertisement

Kenney said construction of the interchange is expected to create over 300 jobs.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be no more than $83 million; the City of Airdrie will be contributing about $62 million.

“As a lifelong Airdrie resident, I’ve seen this city grow and its economy transform. However, congestion along and access to the QEII is a constant frustration for drivers, particularly during rush hours,” Airdrie-East MLA Angela Pitt said.

“Airdrie residents and businesses will greatly benefit from better access to their communities and businesses.”

Tweet This

Although preliminary work on the interchange is underway, construction isn’t expected to begin until the end 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

The government said the interchange should be completed by 2024.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Jason KenneyAirdriegovernment of albertaRic McIverQEII HighwayInterchangeAirdrie AlbertaPeter Brown40 Avenue40th AvenueAirdrie 40 Avenue interchangeAirdrie interchangeAirdrie new interchange 40 AvenueNew Airdrie interchange
Flyers
More weekly flyers