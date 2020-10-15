QEII Highway: new interchange to be built at 40 Avenue in Airdrie

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Alberta announced Thursday it will spend up to $21.1 million to help build a new interchange on the QEII Highway north of Calgary.

Premier Jason Kenney and Transportation Minister Ric McIver made the announcement at a morning news conference, saying the new interchange at 40 Avenue in Airdrie will help reduce congestion in one of Alberta’s fastest-growing communities.

“This project will benefit families and communities in Airdrie as the city continues to grow,” McIver explained.

The province says some 85,000 vehicles travel on the QEII Highway in that area every day (including 7,000 commercial vehicles) and that traffic has increased by about 30 per cent since 2014.

Kenney said construction of the interchange is expected to create over 300 jobs.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be no more than $83 million; the City of Airdrie will be contributing about $62 million.

“As a lifelong Airdrie resident, I’ve seen this city grow and its economy transform. However, congestion along and access to the QEII is a constant frustration for drivers, particularly during rush hours,” Airdrie-East MLA Angela Pitt said.

“Airdrie residents and businesses will greatly benefit from better access to their communities and businesses.” Tweet This

Although preliminary work on the interchange is underway, construction isn’t expected to begin until the end 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

The government said the interchange should be completed by 2024.