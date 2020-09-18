Alberta to spend $70M to replace Stoney Trail bridge over Bow River

Send this page to someone via email

The Government of Alberta says it will spend $70 million to replace a bridge on the southeast leg of Stoney Trail over the Bow River.

The province made the announcement on Friday, saying work to replace Calgary’s South Bow River Bridge on eastbound Stoney Trail will also include the widening of the westbound bridge to include a stand-alone pedestrian overpass.

The government says the project, which is expected to create 357 jobs, will make it safer to travel in and around Calgary.

“The construction of this new bridge is important for many reasons,” Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in a news release.

“It will create jobs at a time when they are most needed. It will improve safety outcomes and efficiency for those driving in this area, while also factoring in a better pedestrian and cyclist route.” Tweet This

Minister of Transportation Ric McIver, meanwhile, said investing in Alberta’s highway network is “one of the best ways to get our economy and Albertans moving again.”

The province said construction on the project is expected to begin late in the fall and wrap up in three years.

The South Bow River Bridge project is part of the more than $10 billion in infrastructure spending announced as part of the Alberta Recovery Plan.

It’s estimated some 53,000 vehicles use the current South Bow River Bridge every day.