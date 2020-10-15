Unit at Regina Correctional Centre under quarantine ‘as a precaution’

Send this page to someone via email

The Ministry of Justice has quarantined one unit at the Regina Correctional Centre.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of Saskatchewan’s correctional facilities, says ministry officials.

The quarantine was implemented “as a precaution.”

“The ministry is working with public health authorities to ensure all necessary precautions are being taken while testing is taking place,” a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement.

“This is all the information we’re able to provide at this time.”

Since the pandemic began, no offenders at any Saskatchewan correctional facilities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In the spring, when the pandemic began, six staff members at Saskatoon Correctional Centre tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Since then, no cases new cases have been reported in staff.

