Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Unit at Regina Correctional Centre under quarantine ‘as a precaution’

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Police in Regina are investigating after a drone was used to drop drugs into the Regina Correctional Centre.
Regina Correctional Centre. File / Global News

The Ministry of Justice has quarantined one unit at the Regina Correctional Centre.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of Saskatchewan’s correctional facilities, says ministry officials.

The quarantine was implemented “as a precaution.”

Read more: Saskatchewan police conducting coronavirus self-isolation check-ins

“The ministry is working with public health authorities to ensure all necessary precautions are being taken while testing is taking place,” a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This is all the information we’re able to provide at this time.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Coronavirus: Inmates at Saskatoon jail under quarantine after possible link to COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

Since the pandemic began, no offenders at any Saskatchewan correctional facilities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In the spring, when the pandemic began, six staff members at Saskatoon Correctional Centre tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Since then, no cases new cases have been reported in staff.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Inmates at Saskatoon jail under quarantine after possible link to COVID-19' Coronavirus: Inmates at Saskatoon jail under quarantine after possible link to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Inmates at Saskatoon jail under quarantine after possible link to COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19Saskatchewan NewsCoronavirus UpdatesSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 updateRegina NewsRegina Correctional Centre
Flyers
More weekly flyers