Mississauga’s Playdium Park to permanently close Nov. 1

Another Mississauga — and birthday party — staple has announced it will be closing its doors.

Playdium Park in Mississauga, located near Square one, said it will be closing its doors permanently as of Nov. 1.

“Dear customers, we regret to inform you that we will be permanently closing as of November 1, 2020 due to redevelopment of the area,” the park tweeted. “Thank you for making Playdium Park part of your family fun.

The 40,000 sq. ft. complex house more thann 200 attractions, as well as a Go-Kart track and baseball batting cages.

The business said its parks in Brampton and Whitby will remain open.

Playdium also replied to customers asking about unused prize points, to call them at 905-273-9000 for assistance.

The announcement comes a short time after Laser Quest said it will be closing all locations in Canada, citing economic constraints due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As much as we wanted to re-open, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting uncertain economic climate have made the continued operation of Laser Quest North America next to impossible,” the statement issued on Tuesday said while thanking customers for their patronage.

“Over the past 27 years Laser Quest has brought fun to life with countless birthday parties, day camp and youth group events, plus numerous corporate and educational outings.”

Playdium locations in Brampton and Whitby remain open for all of your arcade fun! pic.twitter.com/GtPoX1w0hw — PLAYDIUM PARK (@PlaydiumPark) October 14, 2020