Crime

Truck driver charged with impairment after QEW crash in Burlington

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 12:13 pm
Commercial truck driver charged with impairment following crash on QEW at Walker's Line.
Commercial truck driver charged with impairment following crash on QEW at Walker's Line. OPP, Twitter

A commercial trucker is facing an impaired driving charge after a crash on the westbound QEW in Burlington during the Thursday morning commute.

OPP were alerted by several drivers that a westbound truck was moving erratically along the road and hit the Walker’s Line overpass.

Photos posted to Twitter by OPP show debris all over the highway.

Witnesses say several vehicles got flat tires as they ran over the debris.

The MTO was brought in to inspect the bridge while the clean-up was done.

The truck driver has been arrested and charged with impairment by drugs.

