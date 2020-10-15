Truck driver charged with impairment after QEW crash in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

A commercial trucker is facing an impaired driving charge after a crash on the westbound QEW in Burlington during the Thursday morning commute.

OPP were alerted by several drivers that a westbound truck was moving erratically along the road and hit the Walker’s Line overpass.

Photos posted to Twitter by OPP show debris all over the highway.

Multiple traffic complaints received this morning regarding an erratic Commercial motor vehicle on the #QEW wb in #Burlington. #OPP stopped the vehicle, which had already hit the #WalkersLine overpass, and arrested the driver for impairment by drug. Expect delays in area pic.twitter.com/Ga4ulOOuAd — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Witnesses say several vehicles got flat tires as they ran over the debris.

The MTO was brought in to inspect the bridge while the clean-up was done.

The truck driver has been arrested and charged with impairment by drugs.