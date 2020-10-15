Number of active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region dips below 100

Send this page to someone via email

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region is the lowest it has been in nearly a month, according to Waterloo Public Health.

The agency says there are currently 98 active COVID-19 cases in the region, the lowest total since Sept. 19 when there were 94 active cases.

Thirty-seven people were cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,725.

On the flip side, nine others tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 1,943.

2:25 Coronavirus: Ontario training hundreds of lab workers to address COVID-19 test backlog Coronavirus: Ontario training hundreds of lab workers to address COVID-19 test backlog

Over the past seven days, 102 new cases have popped up in Waterloo Region.

Story continues below advertisement

There remain 15 active outbreaks in the region including one at Wilfrid Laurier University which has grown to include 15 cases.

A second staff member has also tested positive at Conestoga Lodge in Kitchener. The nursing home is one of five which are under outbreak status in the area.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The remaining outbreaks include two at daycares, one at an elementary school, one at a dental care centre and one in a congregate setting.

4:01 Experts concerned over accuracy of some COVID-19 tests Experts concerned over accuracy of some COVID-19 tests

Elsewhere, the province reported 783 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 62,196.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 239 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 136 in Peel Region, 127 in York Region, 89 in Ottawa, 40 in Durham Region and 28 in Halton Region. All other public health units in Ontario reported under 25 new cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 40,000 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. The government has said it’s looking at increasing testing capacity to 50,000 tests a day by mid-October.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,022 as five new deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues