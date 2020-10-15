15 cases now linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Wilfrid Laurier University

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 outbreak at Wilfrid Laurier University has continued to grow since it was first announced Tuesday.

Initially, there were seven cases connected with the outbreak but that number jumped to 13 on Wednesday before reaching 15 on Thursday.

When the school made the announcement, it said the outbreak affected two floors of the Clara Conrad Hall residence on the university’s Waterloo campus.

Four of the initial seven cases involved students who lived on the two floors.

2:25 Coronavirus: Ontario training hundreds of lab workers to address COVID-19 test backlog Coronavirus: Ontario training hundreds of lab workers to address COVID-19 test backlog

The region’s top doctor said Tuesday those four cases, along with three others, were all connected.

Story continues below advertisement

“They are considered linked because all seven likely acquired their infection participating in one of multiple study groups held off campus,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s acting medical officer of health.

All students who resided on the two floors of Clara Conrad Hall were directed to isolate for two weeks, according to WLU.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The school said Waterloo Public Health officials would contact anyone else who was considered a high-risk contact.

Global News has reached out to Waterloo Public Health and WLU to see if the outbreak has spread beyond the two floors of the residence.