Hamilton invites residents’ questions on COVID-19, hosts virtual town hall

Hamilton residents who have questions about the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will have a chance to get some answers Thursday night.

The City of Hamilton will renew its series of virtual town halls and hold them twice a month on alternating Thursdays at 7 p.m. until further notice.

The town hall will include Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, the city’s medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, and the director of the city’s emergency operations centre, Paul Johnson.

Residents can submit questions on the city’s website at www.hamilton.ca/askcovidquestions and via its Twitter account, @cityofhamilton.

The town hall will be broadcast live on 900 CHML and streamed live on the City of Hamilton’s YouTube channel.

Hamilton has been averaging 25 new COVID-19 cases per day, according to public health. The city reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 1,436.

Officials say 42 per cent (102) of the city’s 243 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

Hamilton has 193 active cases as of Oct. 14.

Downtown gym SPINCO now has 69 cases tied to its outbreak — 46 individuals who attended the gym and 23 secondary cases who made contact with gym members.

The city has six outbreaks, with the most recent declared at Kushies baby clothing and toy store in Stoney Creek. The retail outlet is reporting COVID-19 cases among three staff members.

There are also outbreaks involving staff members at Shannen Koostachin Elementary School and Sacred Heart of Jesus Elementary School.

The Salvation Army Lawson Ministries on Main Street East and Dundurn Place Care Centre downtown are also in the middle of coronavirus outbreaks.

