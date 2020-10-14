2 students at Ethel Milliken School test positive for COVID-19: Regina Public Schools

Two students at Regina’s Ethel Milliken School have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, says Regina Public Schools.
The school division made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening, after finding out the results from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
The cases are in two different classrooms, says RPS.
“Students from the affected classes will be staying home and learning remotely,” said the school division. “They will be returning to school on Oct. 23.”
RPS says the school has been cleaned and disinfected.
Trending Stories
Ethel McMillen School will be open for all other students on Thursday.
The SHA will contact any students or staff that are considered close contacts.
Marion McVeety School in Regina closed after positive coronavirus case
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments