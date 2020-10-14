Menu

Crime

No preliminary hearing for Hamilton man accused of killing mother and stepfather in Dundas arson

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted October 14, 2020 5:59 pm
Carla and Alan Rutherford died after police say a fire was deliberately set in the bedroom of their Dundas home in July 2018.
Hamilton Police Service

A man who’s accused of setting fire to his childhood home in Dundas, killing his mother and stepfather, will not be getting a preliminary hearing before going on trial for first-degree murder.

Richard Taylor has been charged in the July 2018 deaths of Carla Rutherford, 64, and husband Alan, 63.

The pair died as a result of a fire that police say was deliberately set in the bedroom of their Greening Court home while they slept.

Investigators have said the motive for the murder was financial and that Taylor, formerly a teacher at Hess Street Elementary School, is the only suspect.

Read more: Hamilton teacher charged in arson murders of mother, stepfather denied bail

Taylor was arrested in January 2019 and has been in custody ever since.

He was denied bail following a three-day hearing in February of this year.

Crown attorney Janet Booy requested a direct indictment in the case, which has been granted.

“It has moved directly to Superior Court and will be in the assignment court this Friday,” Booy wrote in an email to Global News. “Dates will not be set until we complete a judicial pretrial.”

Defence attorney Alison Craig, who is representing Taylor, tells Global News that they are unable to comment on the matter at this time.

