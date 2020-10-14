Suspect sought in ‘targeted shooting’ on Hamilton Mountain: police

Hamilton Police are investigating what they are calling a ‘targeted shooting’ on the Mountain.
Officers were called to the area of Upper Sherman Avenue and Fennell Avenue East just after 4 a.m. Wednesday after receiving several reports of gunfire.
Police found shell casings and have determined that a lone suspect fired several rounds towards a townhouse, some of which struck the residence.
The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported.
Police say the suspect is a white man who was wearing dark clothing and was carrying a dark bag or case.
Investigators are asking residents in that neighbourhood to check their video surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamilton police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.
