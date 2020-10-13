Deaths of woman and adult son in Tragina Avenue home not considered suspicious: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have wrapped up their investigation into the deaths of a man and a woman at a home in east Hamilton.

Officers were called to the home on Tragina Avenue South at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday by friends of the family and found the bodies of a woman and her adult son.

The major crime unit was called in to investigate and the bodies were sent for post-mortems to determine the cause of their deaths.

The autopsies have determined that their deaths were not suspicious, but were instead the result of “a tragic set of events.”

Their names will not be released.

