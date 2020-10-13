Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Deaths of woman and adult son in Tragina Avenue home not considered suspicious: Hamilton police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted October 13, 2020 11:46 am
Police say the deaths of a woman and her adult son in their east Hamilton home were not suspicious but were instead the result of 'a tragic set of events.'.
Police say the deaths of a woman and her adult son in their east Hamilton home were not suspicious but were instead the result of 'a tragic set of events.'. Andrew Collins / Global News

Police have wrapped up their investigation into the deaths of a man and a woman at a home in east Hamilton.

Officers were called to the home on Tragina Avenue South at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday by friends of the family and found the bodies of a woman and her adult son.

Read more: Two people found dead in east Hamilton home, major crime unit investigating

The major crime unit was called in to investigate and the bodies were sent for post-mortems to determine the cause of their deaths.

Trending Stories

The autopsies have determined that their deaths were not suspicious, but were instead the result of “a tragic set of events.”

Their names will not be released.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHamilton newseast hamiltonhamilton police major crime unittragina avenue deathsTragina Avenue South
Flyers
More weekly flyers