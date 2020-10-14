COVID-19: New case for Peterborough area, 50% of cases linked to contact with existing case

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports one new case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

That increases the overall case count to 132 and is now the second active case in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough city and county, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Of the 132 cases, 128 are now resolved.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two Peterborough residents have died due to COVID-19 complications. Both deaths occurred in April.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker on Wednesday, of the 132 cases, the exposure has been linked to:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Contact with an existing case: 50.8 per cent (67 cases)

Travel: 26.7 per cent (35 cases)

Community spread: 22.1 per cent (29 cases)

Pending: 0.8 per cent (1 case)

Of the 132 cases, nine required hospitalization. Three of those were in the intensive care unit, the health unit reports.

Meanwhile, the drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park in Peterborough continues to take appointments. All appointments on weekdays can be booked using the online booking tool. Testing is not held on the weekends.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at PRHC will continue to operate as usual daily. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a physician, contact the centre directly at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required.

Appointments for the East Gate site cannot be booked through the assessment centre. This phone line is staffed from 8a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

As of Wednesday, more than 32,350 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reports. Approximately one in five residents has been tested at least once.

Story continues below advertisement