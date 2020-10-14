West Island village to hold socially-distanced Halloween scavenger hunt

Since Halloween will look a little different this year, a residents association in Beaconsfield’s Beaurepaire Village has decided to get creative.

They’ve decided to help people mark the spooky holiday with a scavenger hunt.

“It’s 20 clues that involve spots that you’ve got to find in and around the village,” said Brian Miller, president of Les Amis du Village Beaurepaire. “Then once you find the spot, there’s a clue, a riddle that you need to answer.”

The clue locations are spread out across the West Island village — from the most obscure places, to some more obvious ones.

A lot of the clues involve local businesses, which will each sport a creepy clue to take part in the fun.

“We still don’t know what’s going on with Halloween. The government hasn’t decided. The doctors say yes, they say no — so we’re going to participate,” said Stan Rutkauskas, owner of the Hub Hardare.

The Hub, which has been in the village for over 70 years, says the scavenger hunt is a way for kids and adults to enjoy themselves, but hopefully, it also reminds them to shop local during the difficult time that is the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It brings everybody out and they get to walk around and see what’s around,” he said. “Sometimes, they’re too busy to take the time to see what’s around the corner from their house. They’ll drive 15 minutes that way to a shopping centre where they can very easily walk over to the local store to get what they need.”

Getting to know the village is one of the main goals of the scavenger hunt.

The association held a similar event back in May and decided to hold a Halloween edition because of its success.

“It was interesting to hear from people who said ‘We’re new to the neighbourhood, it was so cool to see some of these spots,'” said Miller. “And people who have lived here for 40 years, raised kids, and they discovered some new spots they didn’t know about.”

The hunt will begin Oct. 23 and will last just over two weeks.

People can download and print the map, along with the clues, on the association’s Facebook page, or pick up a hard copy at the Hub.

Participants can submit their answers and be eligible for one of four prizes, each sponsored by the local merchants.