Mayor Holder nominates Josh Morgan as next deputy mayor

London Mayor Ed Holder is nominating Ward 7 councillor Josh Morgan to serve as the city’s next deputy mayor.

Holder pointed to Morgan’s work as budget chair as to why he will be a great fit for the role.

“With his extensive budget experience, councillor Morgan has guided this council through some extremely difficult debates around finances, approaching each conversation with an open mind, always striving for consensus and finding common ground,” said Holder on Wednesday.

That budgetary expertise could come in handy during upcoming discussions about the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The next two years will be challenging, I don’t think the impacts of COVID-19 are going away anytime soon, and we are certainly … projecting significant financial impacts on the city through 2021,” said Morgan.

“There will be important decisions for council to make, there will be significant differences of opinion in how we navigate these challenges, and I’ll certainly do my best to try to drive some consensus and make sure everyone’s voice is hear in the process.”

“The deputy mayor should be someone who works with all members of council, try to to drive some level of consensus in our decision making, to try to look for that common ground,” said Morgan, who would take over the role from Jesse Helmer.

“He’s really set a very high standard and a high bar for the position, and left some pretty big shoes to fill. He’s done an exceptional job in his two-year term.”

The sentiment was seconded by Holder.

“Nobody could have asked for more from a deputy mayor,” Holder said. “He’s brought intelligence, integrity and compassion to the role during his term, while showing tremendous leadership throughout the course of several landmark events.”

The Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee will consider the nomination during their meeting on Oct. 20. It then heads to council the following week for a final vote.

If approved, Morgan would officially begin serving as deputy mayor Dec. 1.

