B.C. nurses begin targeted job action across the province

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s nurses are now in a legal strike position and have begun targeted job action at worksites across the province.

The BC Nurses’ Union issued a 72-hour strike notice on Monday, saying it had yet to receive a meaningful response from its employer.

Beginning on Thursday, nurses will no longer perform non-nursing duties, allowing them to focus on the work they were trained to do—providing safe, quality patient care, the union said in a statement.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In addition, nurses will be refusing all non-essential overtime hours.

It is their first escalation of job action since members rejected a tentative deal last month, with the biggest issue being a general wage increase.

As an essential service, a minimum level of staffing for nurses must be maintained.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is not the outcome nurses wanted,” BCNU president Adriane Gear said in a statement.

“Throughout this process, nurses have been clear about what is needed to strengthen the profession and stabilize our health-care system. We have remained ready to bargain in good faith, but the government has not responded with the urgency this moment demands.”

Gear said nurses do not want to disrupt patient care.

The Nurses’ Bargaining Association (NBA) wants the provincial government to return to the table with a mandate that meaningfully addresses nurses’ concerns.

More to come…