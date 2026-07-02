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1 comment

  1. JV
    July 2, 2026 at 2:11 pm

    Why would he? Carney isn’t lifting the tanker ban. Too funny 🤣😁

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Politics

B.C. will not fight decision in court if pipeline is built from Alberta to the coast: Eby

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 2, 2026 2:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. will not fight Alberta pipeline in court, David Eby says'
B.C. will not fight Alberta pipeline in court, David Eby says
B.C. Premier David Eby said at a press conference on Thursday that if a pipeline from Alberta to B.C.'s coast goes ahead, B.C. will not fight the decision in court.
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B.C. Premier David Eby made it clear on Thursday that if a pipeline is built from Alberta to B.C.’s coast, the provincial government will not fight that decision.

“This agreement doesn’t require us to support any pipeline proposal from Alberta, Eby said.

“However, as I’ve said before, we recognize our constitutional position and we do not have the authority to stop a new pipeline. We will not be going to court to fight a pipeline project. Instead, we will ensure we will fulfill our constitutional obligations in good faith. Pipelines are federal jurisdiction.

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“That’s why this agreement matters; it ensures that the Northern Tanker Ban stays in place.”

Previously, Eby and Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that the federal government would protect and “fully” maintain a ban on oil tankers off the coast of northern British Columbia.

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This was part of an agreement where B.C. will also receive new funding for “critical infrastructure, resource projects, clean energy.”

In a statement following the announcement, Marilyn Slett, President of the Coastal First Nations – Great Bear Initiative and elected Chief of the Heiltsuk Nation, called Thursday a good day.

“We applaud BC Premier David Eby for his leadership in upholding the oil tanker ban and we thank Prime Minister Carney for recognizing the importance of our coast,” she said.

“British Columbians, Canadians and the First Nations who call this place home want this region to remain protected. There is no technology that can clean up an oil spill at sea, and a single oil spill could destroy our way of life. We remain steadfast in our position that oil tankers will never be part of our vision for a healthy, productive and sustainable North Coast.”

-more to come

– with files from Global News’ Uday Rana

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