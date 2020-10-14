Albertans asked to weigh in on budget in survey and telephone town halls

1:56 Alberta deficit deepens to record $24.2 billion WATCH (Aug. 27): Alberta's government has released its fiscal update, revealing a record deficit of $24.2 billion. As Heather Yourex-West explains, between falling oil prices, rising unemployment, and the pandemic, the province is bracing for a fiscal reckoning.

Since then, Premier Jason Kenney has been very vocal about the extreme fiscal challenges Alberta is facing after being hit by the “triple threat” of a global health crisis, worldwide economic depression and the collapse in oil prices.

In addition to finding out what people’s priorities are, the government hopes Albertans will share ideas about where savings might be found.

“I’m looking forward to working with Albertans as we develop a fiscal plan that enables the sustainable delivery of services to Albertans now and into the future,” Toews said.

“The province’s deficit and growing debt clearly show that fiscal responsibility and accountability to Alberta taxpayers is more important than ever. I encourage all Albertans to provide their input and help shape the future of our province.”

The Opposition NDP issued a statement saying the United Conservatives aren’t making decisions based on Albertans’ values.

“Albertans from all walks of life, across all industries and regions, have good ideas for growing our economy and solving our fiscal challenges.

“The UCP is listening to none of them,” NDP Finance Critic Shannon Phillips said. Tweet This

“Instead, Jason Kenney is pursuing his own ideological agenda of firing thousands of front-line health workers, ripping benefits away from Albertans with disabilities, closing parks, hiking car insurance and cutting funding to kids in school just to pay for his failed $4.7-billion corporate handout.”

Click here to take the government of Alberta’s budget survey.

Toews also plans to tour Alberta communities and the province will be launching a digital “build a budget” tool in November that will ask people to make choices about spending, cuts and revenue.