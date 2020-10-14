Albertans asked to weigh in on budget in survey and telephone town halls

In a news release Wednesday, the government said a lot has changed since the last provincial budget in February and that Alberta “now faces a very different set of circumstances and unique challenges.”
Alberta $24.2B deficit due to COVID-19 pandemic, low energy prices
When it was released in February, Alberta’s deficit was forecast to be $6.8 billion. But in August, the double blow of collapsing oil prices and the COVID-19 crisis pushed Alberta into a historic deficit of $24.2 billion.
“There will be some very difficult days ahead and the road to recovery will be slow,” Finance Minister Travis Toews said Aug. 27.
Since then, Premier Jason Kenney has been very vocal about the extreme fiscal challenges Alberta is facing after being hit by the “triple threat” of a global health crisis, worldwide economic depression and the collapse in oil prices.
In addition to finding out what people’s priorities are, the government hopes Albertans will share ideas about where savings might be found.
“I’m looking forward to working with Albertans as we develop a fiscal plan that enables the sustainable delivery of services to Albertans now and into the future,” Toews said.
“The province’s deficit and growing debt clearly show that fiscal responsibility and accountability to Alberta taxpayers is more important than ever. I encourage all Albertans to provide their input and help shape the future of our province.”
Story continues below advertisement
Alberta budget 2020: major layoffs projected for Alberta agriculture sector
“Instead, Jason Kenney is pursuing his own ideological agenda of firing thousands of front-line health workers, ripping benefits away from Albertans with disabilities, closing parks, hiking car insurance and cutting funding to kids in school just to pay for his failed $4.7-billion corporate handout.”
Comments