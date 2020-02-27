Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Alberta Budget 2020

Advertisement
Canada

Highlights from Alberta budget 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2020 5:53 pm
Updated February 27, 2020 6:05 pm
A ``New Jobs Blueprint'' in budget 2020 promises $200 billion for growth initiatives new areas like high-tech, artificial intelligence, aviation and financial services.
A ``New Jobs Blueprint'' in budget 2020 promises $200 billion for growth initiatives new areas like high-tech, artificial intelligence, aviation and financial services. Global News

Alberta’s United Conservative government tabled its budget 2020-21 Thursday. Here are some of the highlights:

A $6.8 billion deficit on revenues of $50 billion.

READ MORE: Alberta budget 2020 mired in red ink, but government to put ‘even finer focus on job creation’

The budget deficit for 2019-20 year is $7.5 billion, less than the $8.7 billion originally forecast.

Funding is maintained for core services, with $8.2 billion for kindergarten to Grade 12 school education and $20.6 billion for health.

READ MORE: Alberta Budget 2020: What does it mean for Edmonton?

Alberta is to spend $26.7 billion on public sector compensation, with full-time equivalent jobs expected to drop by 1,436 mainly through attrition.

The capital plan will spend $19.3 billion over three years, maintaining commitments on projects including the Calgary Cancer Centre, renovating the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary and funding for light rail transit projects in Edmonton and Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement
Thursday’s budget from Alberta UCP will include new ‘blueprint for jobs’
Thursday’s budget from Alberta UCP will include new ‘blueprint for jobs’

A “New Jobs Blueprint” promises $200 billion for growth initiatives new areas like high-tech, artificial intelligence, aviation and financial services.

READ MORE: Alberta Budget 2020: What does it mean for rural Albertans and smaller municipalities?

Debt is to be $68 billion this year, $77 billion by end of March 2021

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsAlberta BudgetAlberta debtAlberta financeAlberta financesAlberta budget 20202020 Alberta budgetAlberta budget 2020 highlightsAlberta budget highlightsBudget highlights
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.