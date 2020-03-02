Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
March 2 2020 7:57pm
01:51

NAIT about to cut up to 240 jobs because of Alberta’s budget

NAIT is about to cut up to 240 jobs as a direct result of the provincial budget. It comes after SAIT announced a similar number of job losses last week. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports.

