New Brunswick reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick reports eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said in a provincial update that two of the cases were detected in the Moncton region, and six in the Campbellton region.

In the Moncton outbreak, contact tracing has confirmed the source was travel-related, Russell said.

Russell said there are 150 people in isolation in the Moncton region, and 320 people in the Campbellton region.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick is now 90.

Russel also said there are currently five people in hospital, one of which is in ICU.

On Tuesday, Russell declared an outbreak at Manoir Du Sagesse in Campbellton, N.B., after one of the six cases reported on Tuesday was detected there.

The Moncton and Campbellton zones remain in the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan. In both regions, masks are mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public places.