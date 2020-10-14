Ontario’s police watchdog investigating man’s fall from Kitchener bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog was called in to investigate after a 31-year-old man fell from a highway overpass in Kitchener on Tuesday night.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says OPP were called after a man was spotted running on Highway 8 near the Fairway Road exit.

The SIU says an officer located the man a short time later before a brief struggle ensued and the man fled.

Soon after, the man fell from a bridge to the ground, a fall of 12 metres.

The man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU says it has assigned three investigators alongside two forensic investigators to look into the circumstances surrounding the fall.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.