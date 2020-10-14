Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog investigating man’s fall from Kitchener bridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 1:15 pm
The Special Investigations Unit is looking into a man's fall from a bridge in Kitchener.
The Special Investigations Unit is looking into a man's fall from a bridge in Kitchener. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog was called in to investigate after a 31-year-old man fell from a highway overpass in Kitchener on Tuesday night.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says OPP were called after a man was spotted running on Highway 8 near the Fairway Road exit.

Read more: SIU clears Waterloo officer after man breaks arm during arrest

The SIU says an officer located the man a short time later before a brief struggle ensued and the man fled.

Soon after, the man fell from a bridge to the ground, a fall of 12 metres.

Trending Stories

Read more: SUI investigating after single-vehicle collision in London

Story continues below advertisement

The man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU says it has assigned three investigators alongside two forensic investigators to look into the circumstances surrounding the fall.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Click to play video 'SIU investigating after arrest in Toronto’s Little Jamaica neighbourhood caught on video' SIU investigating after arrest in Toronto’s Little Jamaica neighbourhood caught on video
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceSIUSpecial Investigations UnitKitchener newsWaterloo newsFairway Road KitchenerSIU WaterlooHighway 8 KitchenerSIU KitchenerOPP cambridgeSIU Kitchener bridgeSIU OPP Cambridge
Flyers
More weekly flyers