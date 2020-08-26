Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
August 26 2020 5:22pm
03:11

Family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet ‘disgusted’ with findings of SIU report

Renee Korchinski, the sister of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, said the family was “totally disgusted” with the findings of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) report, which ultimately determined that police would not face charges as a result of the incident which ended in Regis’ death. Knia Singh, the lawyer for the family, also thanked people for their support before chants of “say her name” and “not another Black life” erupted from people who had gathered to hear them speak.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home