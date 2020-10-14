Suspended Peterborough driver found with stolen licence plates, weapon in Cobourg: police

A Peterborough man faces nearly two dozen weapons and driving offences following a traffic stop in Cobourg on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 1 p.m., officers on patrol observed a silver vehicle missing a front licence plate driving on Spencer Street in Cobourg.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was currently on suspension, on probation and had three outstanding arrest warrants with the Durham Regional Police Service.
The driver was arrested and a subsequent search found he was in possession of a collapsible baton and reported stolen licence plates, police allege.
William Tait, 29, of Peterborough was charged with the following offences:
- Two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon.
- Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
- Three counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.
- Six counts of failure to comply with a probation order.
- Two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.
- Being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited weapon.
- Driving while under suspension.
- Driving a motor vehicle with failure to display two licence plates.
- Use of a licence plate not authorized for a motor vehicle.
- Failure to apply for a permit on becoming a vehicle owner.
- Owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing in Cobourg, police said Wednesday.
