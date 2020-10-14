Suspended Peterborough driver found with stolen licence plates, weapon in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces nearly two dozen weapons and driving offences following a traffic stop in Cobourg on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 1 p.m., officers on patrol observed a silver vehicle missing a front licence plate driving on Spencer Street in Cobourg.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was currently on suspension, on probation and had three outstanding arrest warrants with the Durham Regional Police Service.

The driver was arrested and a subsequent search found he was in possession of a collapsible baton and reported stolen licence plates, police allege.

William Tait, 29, of Peterborough was charged with the following offences:

Two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Three counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

Six counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

Being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited weapon.

Driving while under suspension.

Driving a motor vehicle with failure to display two licence plates.

Use of a licence plate not authorized for a motor vehicle.

Failure to apply for a permit on becoming a vehicle owner.

Owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing in Cobourg, police said Wednesday.

