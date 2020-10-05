OPP stop suspended G1 driver in moving van near Napanee

OPP officers made an interesting stop on Saturday.
A suspended G1 driver was caught speeding on Highway 401 near Napanee in a moving van.
According to police, there were two front passengers, no qualified driver, and a passenger in the back of the moving van who was surrounded by an insecure load.
The rental vehicle was impounded and the accused faces eight charges.
