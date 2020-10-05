Menu

Crime

OPP stop suspended G1 driver in moving van near Napanee

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 11:47 am
OPP stopped a speeding moving van with suspended G1 driver and passenger in the back on Highway 401 Saturday.
OPP officers made an interesting stop on Saturday.

A suspended G1 driver was caught speeding on Highway 401 near Napanee in a moving van.

Read more: Cavan-Monaghan man charged with assault following collision with MNRF conservation vehicle

According to police, there were two front passengers, no qualified driver, and a passenger in the back of the moving van who was surrounded by an insecure load.

The rental vehicle was impounded and the accused faces eight charges.

 

