Cobourg man arrested following dangerous boating incident on Rice Lake: OPP

A Cobourg man has been arrested in connection with a dangerous boating incident on Rice Lake last month.

According to Peterborough County OPP, investigators reviewed video footage of an incident on Sept. 26 on the lake in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

The video showed a powerboat travelling a high rate of speed on the lake near a group of 25 to 30 small fishing vessels, police said.

“The suspect circled and drove between the fishing vessels several times almost causing them to capsize,” OPP stated.

Police say anonymous tips led to the identity of the suspect after the video was reported by media, including Global News Peterborough.

Randy Crossen, 48, of Cobourg was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 25, OPP stated Wednesday.