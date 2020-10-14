Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg man arrested following dangerous boating incident on Rice Lake: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video 'Peterborough County OPP investigate dangerous boating incident on Rice Lake' Peterborough County OPP investigate dangerous boating incident on Rice Lake
Video submitted to Global News Peterborough showing a powerboat driving dangerously close to a group of fishing boats.

A Cobourg man has been arrested in connection with a dangerous boating incident on Rice Lake last month.

According to Peterborough County OPP, investigators reviewed video footage of an incident on Sept. 26 on the lake in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

The video showed a powerboat travelling a high rate of speed on the lake near a group of 25 to 30 small fishing vessels, police said.

“The suspect circled and drove between the fishing vessels several times almost causing them to capsize,” OPP stated.

Trending Stories

Read more: Peterborough County OPP investigate dangerous boating incident on Rice Lake

Police say anonymous tips led to the identity of the suspect after the video was reported by media, including Global News Peterborough.

Story continues below advertisement

Randy Crossen, 48, of Cobourg was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 25, OPP stated Wednesday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CobourgPeterborough CountyNorthumberland CountyFishingBoatingBoatFishermenRice Lakedangerous operation
Flyers
More weekly flyers