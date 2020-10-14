Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 11:50 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: McNeil says Nova Scotians should be ‘proud’ of work done so far to stem the virus’ spread' Coronavirus: McNeil says Nova Scotians should be ‘proud’ of work done so far to stem the virus’ spread
Speaking to reporters following the cabinet shuffle on Tuesday, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said that in his opinion, Nova Scotia residents should feel 'proud' of the province's response to the pandemic thus far.

Nova Scotia health officials say there are no new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday and there are four active cases in the province.

The NSHA testing labs completed 401 tests for COVID-19 the day prior.

To date, 102,273 negative tests have been completed and 1,092 positive cases have been confirmed.

Click to play video 'N.S. cabinet shuffle names new health minister mid-pandemic' N.S. cabinet shuffle names new health minister mid-pandemic
N.S. cabinet shuffle names new health minister mid-pandemic

The province says one person is currently hospitalized in the ICU as a result of COVID-19.

There have also been 65 deaths linked to the virus.

Nova Scotia says 1,023 cases are now considered resolved.

Read more: WestJet cutting over 100 flights in Atlantic Canada as pandemic makes service ‘unviable’

The Atlantic bubble remains intact and operational despite the increasing number of cases being reported in New Brunswick.

The province told Global News over the weekend that it continues to monitor the situation but has no plans to change its rules now.

Nova Scotia remains the only province in the Atlantic bubble that has not issued guidance on travel to New Brunswick, which reported 82 active cases on Tuesday.

