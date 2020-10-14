Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials say there are no new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday and there are four active cases in the province.

The NSHA testing labs completed 401 tests for COVID-19 the day prior.

To date, 102,273 negative tests have been completed and 1,092 positive cases have been confirmed.

The province says one person is currently hospitalized in the ICU as a result of COVID-19.

There have also been 65 deaths linked to the virus.

Nova Scotia says 1,023 cases are now considered resolved.

The Atlantic bubble remains intact and operational despite the increasing number of cases being reported in New Brunswick.

The province told Global News over the weekend that it continues to monitor the situation but has no plans to change its rules now.

Nova Scotia remains the only province in the Atlantic bubble that has not issued guidance on travel to New Brunswick, which reported 82 active cases on Tuesday.