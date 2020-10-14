8 coronavirus cases confirmed in Guelph schools, 23 active cases in the city

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public school board has confirmed eight cases of the novel coronavirus at five of its schools.

The latest cases have been reported at Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute, where two individuals have tested positive for the virus and two classrooms have been closed.

Someone in Tytler Public School’s adult continuing education program has also been infected, the board confirmed on Wednesday.

Waverley Drive Public School is still dealing with three confirmed cases that have closed two classrooms. Public health has declared an outbreak given that a case in a student and a staff member have been linked.

There is still one active case at June Avenue Public School, where one classroom is closed. Another case remains at Victory Public School, however no classrooms have closed there.

All of the schools remain open.

Guelph’s Catholic board does not have any active cases of the novel coronavirus.

The University of Guelph is reporting three active cases connected to its campus. The risk level for all of them is considered low.

Guelph reported no new cases on Tuesday as active cases dropped by three to 23. Wellington County didn’t add any cases either.

1:08 Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor says country has close to 19,000 active COVID-19 cases Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor says country has close to 19,000 active COVID-19 cases

A COVID-19 outbreak continues at the Village of Arbour Trails, where one staff member has tested positive for the virus.

Ontario reported 721 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 61,413. There are 231 people being treated in the hospital, with 64 patients in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 52,512 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, which is an increase of 783 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

