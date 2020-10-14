Menu

Health

8 coronavirus cases confirmed in Guelph schools, 23 active cases in the city

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 11:55 am
Click to play video 'Doug Ford denounces those spreading COVID-19 disinformation' Doug Ford denounces those spreading COVID-19 disinformation
On Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford took aim at people who think the coronavirus is a hoax and T disinformation.

Guelph’s public school board has confirmed eight cases of the novel coronavirus at five of its schools.

The latest cases have been reported at Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute, where two individuals have tested positive for the virus and two classrooms have been closed.

Read more: Guelph public school board students can switch between in-person, remote learning

Someone in Tytler Public School’s adult continuing education program has also been infected, the board confirmed on Wednesday.

Waverley Drive Public School is still dealing with three confirmed cases that have closed two classrooms. Public health has declared an outbreak given that a case in a student and a staff member have been linked.

There is still one active case at June Avenue Public School, where one classroom is closed. Another case remains at Victory Public School, however no classrooms have closed there.

All of the schools remain open.

Read more: Abe Erb Brewing shuts down after 6 years

Guelph’s Catholic board does not have any active cases of the novel coronavirus.

The University of Guelph is reporting three active cases connected to its campus. The risk level for all of them is considered low.

Guelph reported no new cases on Tuesday as active cases dropped by three to 23. Wellington County didn’t add any cases either.

A COVID-19 outbreak continues at the Village of Arbour Trails, where one staff member has tested positive for the virus.

Read more: Students at Cambridge elementary school told to self-isolate, declared high-risk

Ontario reported 721 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 61,413. There are 231 people being treated in the hospital, with 64 patients in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 52,512 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, which is an increase of 783 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

