Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

‘Pare it down’: B.C.’s top doctor urges caution after COVID-19 exposures linked to sports

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'Dr. Bonnie Henry on rise in COVID-19 cases linked to recreational sports' Dr. Bonnie Henry on rise in COVID-19 cases linked to recreational sports
B.C.'s top doctor urged caution amid a rise in COVID-19 cases linked to recreational sports. Dr. Bonnie Henry said recreational athletes should stick to participating in one league rather than multiple leagues.

B.C.’s top doctor is asking athletes and their supporters to exercise caution as there has been an increase in community exposures to COVID-19 connected to recreational sports such as soccer and hockey over the last few weeks.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said some sports facilities have had to close as a result of the exposures.

“What I’m really talking about is the concerns that we’ve seen where there’s been some situations where parents have been together on the sidelines or the teams get together afterward,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

Click to play video 'B.C. begins phase 3 of amateur sports restart' B.C. begins phase 3 of amateur sports restart
B.C. begins phase 3 of amateur sports restart

Henry noted health officials have worked with sports facilities and organizations to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan in place that allows for a safe return to sport.

Story continues below advertisement

Henry said guidelines prioritize players over spectators.

“I know that’s a challenge for some people who want to be there to support their children, in particular, who are playing on teams, but we also know that spending time socializing or cheering with other parents and fans before, during, and following games increases risks of transmission and exposure for families,” she said.

“That’s why there are restrictions on the spectator in arenas and on sidelines of games.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'B.C. officials announce 549 new cases over COVID-19 over four days' B.C. officials announce 549 new cases over COVID-19 over four days
B.C. officials announce 549 new cases over COVID-19 over four days

In the Okanagan, the Kelowna Minor Hockey Association issued a note to parents that said only one parent can attend games for players in the under-7 and under-9  age levels. Parents of players in U11 and up can’t attend games at all.

Henry said British Columbians need to consider how activities like sports fit into the bigger picture.

Story continues below advertisement

“The more time we spend with others in one area means we have to be careful about spending less time in another area,” she said.

Read more: Organized sports in B.C. to increase as province moves to Phase 3 of Return to Sport guidlines

“If you’re in a busy workplace, have children in school, then it is all the more important to limit your time with others, whether it’s social events or recreational sports and other areas.”

Henry said now is the time for athletes to limit their risk to exposure.

Click to play video 'B.C. government announces $1.5 M funding for local sport organizations' B.C. government announces $1.5 M funding for local sport organizations
B.C. government announces $1.5 M funding for local sport organizations

“If you are playing in a sports league, pick one league, don’t pick multiple leagues,” she said.

“If your children are involved in activities after school, pare it down so that they’re not exposed to large numbers of different groups of people at different days.”

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. transitioned to Phase 3 of its Return to Sport guidelines in August. The full Return to Sport guidelines can be found here.

Henry announced 549 new COVID-19 cases of a four-day span as well as five new deaths.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateKelownacovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronavirusBC COVID-19bonnie henry updateBC coronavirus rec sportsBC COVID-19 rec sportsBonnie Henry sports
Flyers
More weekly flyers