B.C.’s top doctor to provide four days of COVID-19 data Tuesday

B.C.’s top doctor is set to announce four days’ worth of COVID-19 data on Tuesday afternoon.

The province last provided an update on Friday, when provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 119 new cases of the disease and no new deaths.

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 245.

The number of active cases topped 1,400 on Friday, while another 3,180 people were in isolation due to possible exposure.

Over the weekend, West Vancouver’s Hollyburn Country Club announced it is closed until further notice after a series of potential COVID-19 exposures.

Anyone who was at the club between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6 should self-monitor for symptoms until Oct. 20, Hollyburn CEO Ed McLaughlin said.

— With files from Simon Little