Comments

Health

B.C.’s top doctor to provide four days of COVID-19 data Tuesday

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 5:09 pm
Click to play video 'Should there be asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 in B.C.?' Should there be asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 in B.C.?
WATCH: At Thursday's COVID-19 briefing, CKNW reporter Srushti Gangdev asks provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry about the possibility of asymptomatic spread in the province and what the official stance is on testing asymptomatic people who have been in close contact with others who have tested positive for the virus.

B.C.’s top doctor is set to announce four days’ worth of COVID-19 data on Tuesday afternoon.

The province last provided an update on Friday, when provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 119 new cases of the disease and no new deaths.

Click to play video 'B.C. family shares journey of COVID-19 recovery' B.C. family shares journey of COVID-19 recovery
B.C. family shares journey of COVID-19 recovery

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 245.

The number of active cases topped 1,400 on Friday, while another 3,180 people were in isolation due to possible exposure.

Read more: B.C. family of five who survived COVID-19 urges caution, but not fear

Over the weekend, West Vancouver’s Hollyburn Country Club announced it is closed until further notice after a series of potential COVID-19 exposures.

Anyone who was at the club between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6 should self-monitor for symptoms until Oct. 20, Hollyburn CEO Ed McLaughlin said.

Tuesday’s news conference at 3:30 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from Simon Little

