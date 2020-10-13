Guelph reports 11 new coronavirus cases, total count rises to 353

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the city’s total to 353.

The Royal City has added 23 cases in the last seven days, while 21 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Public health reported 313 resolved cases and the death toll has remained unchanged at 11 since June.

That means there are 26 active cases in the city. No one is being treated in the hospital.

Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment clinic has conducted just over 43,070 tests and while almost 95 per cent of them have come back negative, there are still 1,818 that are pending.

Wellington County reported two new cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 112. Among those, six are active, 104 are resolved and two have been fatal.

Ontario is reporting 807 new cases of coronavirus for Thanksgiving Monday and 746 cases on Tuesday — totalling 1,553 cases in 48 hours.

The provincial government did not release numbers on Monday due to the holiday and instead released two sets of data on Tuesday. The total cumulative number of cases now stands at 60,692.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

