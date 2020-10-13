Police charge man for filming fireworks assault inside Mississauga convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

Peel police say they have charged a man in relation to a fireworks assault inside a Mississauga convenience store back in early July.

Police said officers responded to a call about an assault inside a store in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Tomken Road just after 12:30 a.m. on July 4.

Investigators said two men walked into the store and proceeded to set off a roman candle firework in the back.

Police said one suspect aimed the firework at the cashier while the other suspect filmed the incident.

Police released a 40-second video of the incident.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police arrested and charged 21-year-old Mohammed Mumin, of Toronto, who was the one who filmed the encounter. He is charged with assault with a weapon, mischief endangering life and forcible confinement.

He is schedule to appear in an Ontario court on Dec. 15.

Police said they are still searching for the second suspect.

Charges Laid in Firework Assault – https://t.co/CI6zhqCm8U pic.twitter.com/1h2zV5CPR6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

He is described as being in his late teens, with long black hair. He was wearing red shoes, black pants and a dark blue shirt with yellow Nike writing at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, Ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.