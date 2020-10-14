Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Entertainment

Manitoba couple golf every course in province

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Click to play video 'Manitoba couple reach goal of playing every golf course in province' Manitoba couple reach goal of playing every golf course in province
The couple figure they've played 142 of Manitoba's golf courses, which they say is every single one. Global's Amber McGuckin has the story.

For one Manitoba golfing couple, it’s not “fore,” but 142.

That’s how many courses the couple have logged in Manitoba — teeing off at every single one.

Doris and Frank Talbot started keeping score of the golf courses they visited in 2003 and decided they would play a round at every one in the province, finishing this fall, 17 years later.

Read more: Golf season set to swing into action in Manitoba Monday

“We went throughout the whole province — corner to corner, pretty well — and golfed 142, and seven of those are private ones,” Doris said.

“We found lists through the telephone book. We just looked around and sometimes we would add one when we are driving. And we put the brakes on and stopped in Ste. Rose in our northern tour. We didn’t have much of an idea and it kept growing.”

The couple found the most time-consuming part was getting into the private courses.

“Quite a few would let us on a time where it wasn’t too busy. A couple of times we had contacts from people who golfed there. It took a little more planning until we were both retired it was hard for us to do so. That’s why it took us 10 years to do the private ones,” Doris said.

“Really it was a matter of getting the right contacts. We are happy we were able to do the private ones.”

For Frank, sometimes it was the adventure rather than just the nice course that made a course memorable.

“We had to drive from Thompson the three-and-a-half hours to get to Leaf Rapids and the golf course was sort of open but because they knew we were coming, they decided they would mow the grass on a few holes that weren’t open and they did that for us and that was pretty amazing,” he said.

“It was a summer that rained a bunch and there was one hole we remember well. There was water running across the fairway and the only way to get across was to build a bridge. I went into the bush and grabbed some logs and built a bridge to get across the stream.”

Swan River Golf and Country Club.
Swan River Golf and Country Club. Supplied
Leaf Rapids Golf Course.
Leaf Rapids Golf Course. Supplied
Fisher Branch Golf & Country Club.
Fisher Branch Golf & Country Club. Supplied
Snow Lake Golf Club.
Snow Lake Golf Club. Supplied
Clear Lake Golf Course.
Clear Lake Golf Course. Supplied
Poplar Ridge Golf Course.
Poplar Ridge Golf Course. Supplied
Neepawa Golf & Country Club.
Neepawa Golf & Country Club. Supplied
The Pinawa Golf & Country Club.
The Pinawa Golf & Country Club. Supplied
Southwood Golf & Country Club.
Southwood Golf & Country Club. Supplied
Breezy Bend Golf Course, where Doris and Frank Talbot golfed their last course on their list.
Breezy Bend Golf Course, where Doris and Frank Talbot golfed their last course on their list. Supplied
All the scorecards from Doris and Frank Talbot's Manitoba golf tour.
All the scorecards from Doris and Frank Talbot's Manitoba golf tour. Supplied
Golf balls from different courses around Manitoba.
Golf balls from different courses around Manitoba. Supplied

The couple say it was a great way to visit the province — something they would encourage people to do now that COVID-19 may have changed people’s travel plans.

“It was fun visiting Manitoba this way,” Doris said. “We’d stop at some bed and breakfast and do a weekend of golf around there, just discovering little towns we didn’t know existed that had nice golf courses, nine-hole courses, but totally surprised sometimes.

“Some weren’t so great but we enjoyed them because they were an experience.”

Frank echoed her sentiment.

“The golfing part was fun but the other part that was fun was to be able to visit Manitoba. Every town has a golf course we’ve been to and it’s a great way for us to visit Manitoba,” he said.

Since finishing up their tour, the couple are golfing at courses around Winnipeg, like River Oaks Golf Course. Next on their list: a Canadian tour.

“There’s still a few provinces we haven’t golfed in so maybe start with golfing in every province and then after that maybe every state — we will see,” Frank said.

Manitoba golf courses the couple played:

    1. Oakview Golf & Country Club
    2. Northernaire Golf and Country Club
    3. Ashern Golf & Country Club
    4. Whispering Sands Golf & Country Club
    5. Beausejour Golf Course
    6. Pleasant Valley Golf Club
    7. Binscarth Golf Course
    8. Birtle Riverside Golf Club
    9. Boissevain Golf Club
    10. Deer Ridge Golf Club
    11. Glen Lea Golf Course
    12. Northern Pines Golf Course
    13. Sunnyside Golf Club
    14. Wheat City Golf Course
    15. Lake of the Sandhills Golf Course
    16. Sandhills Golf & Country Club
    17. Carman Golf and Curling Club
    18. Cartwright Town & Country Golf Club
    19. Cromer Golf Course
    20. Dauphin Lake Golf Club
    21. Deloraine Golf & Country Club
    22. The Meadows (closed)
    23. Whitewater Centennial Park Golf Club
    24. Scotswood Links
    25. Emerson Golf Course
    26. Bob’s Bunker Par 3 Golf
    27. Falcon Lake Golf Course
    28. Fisher Branch Golf & Country Club
    29. Phantom Lake Golf Course
    30. Gilbert Plains Country Club
    31. Gimli Golf & Country Club
    32. Links at the Lake
    33. Girouxsalem Golf & Country Club
    34. Ridgewood South Golf Course
    35. Gladstone Golf & Country Club
    36. Glenboro Golf & Country Club
    37. Beaches Golf Course
    38. Southside Golf Course
    39. Hamiota Golf Club
    40. Hartney Golf Club
    41. John Blumberg Golf Course
    42. Lakeview Hecla Golf course
    43. Prairie Oaks Golf Course
    44. Inwood Golf & Country Club
    45. Killarney Lakeside Golf Club
    46. La Verendrye Golf Course
    47. Black Bear Golf Club
    48. Granite Hills Golf Club
    49. Holiday Mountain Golf Course
    50. Kingswood Golf & Country Club
    51. Leaf Rapids Golf Course
    52. Mars Sandhills Resort & Golf Course
    53. Heritage Golf Course
    54. Lorette Golf Course
    55. Lundar Co-op Golf & Country Club
    56. MacGregor Town & Country Golf Course
    57. Manitou Town Golf & Country Club
    58. McCreary Golf & Country Club
    59. Melita Golf Club
    60. Miami Golf & Country Club
    61. Miniota Golf Club
    62. Minnedosa Golf & Country Club
    63. Minnewasta Golf & Country Club
    64. Riverview Golf & Country Club
    65. Neepawa Golf & Country Club
    66. Old Drovers Run
    67. Oak Lake Golf Club
    68. Oak Island Golf Resort
    69. Lakewood Hills Golf Course
    70. Poplar Ridge Golf Course
    71. Netley Creek Golf & Country Club
    72. Pilot Mound Town & Country Golf Club
    73. Pinawa Golf & Country Club
    74. Pine Falls Golf Club
    75. Portage Golf Club
    76. Valleyview Golf Club
    77. Reston Golf Club
    78. Riverdale Golf & Country Club
    79. Roblin Golf & Country Club
    80. Roland Golf Club
    81. Rossman Lake Golf & Country Club
    82. Russell Golf Club
    83. Sandy Hook Golf Club
    84. Sandy Lake Golf Course
    85. Selkirk Golf Course & Country Club
    86. Shilo Country Club
    87. Lakeside Golf Club
    88. Snow Lake Golf & Country Club
    89. Souris-Glenwood Community Golf Course
    90. Southport Golf Club
    91. Larters at St. Andrews Golf & Country Club
    92. Manipogo Golf & Country Club
    93. St. Malo Golf & Cabins
    94. Maplewood Golf Club
    95. Ste. Rose Golf Club
    96. Bridges Golf Course
    97. Cottonwood Golf Course (closed)
    98. Oakwood Golf Course
    99. Steinbach Fly-in Golf Club
    100. Quarry Oaks Golf & Country Club
    101. Swan River Golf & Country Club
    102. Teulon Golf & Country Club
    103. Halcrow Lake Golf & Country Club
    104. Thompson Golf Club
    105. Grand Pines Golf Course
    106. Delahunt Golf & Country Club
    107. Victoria Beach Golf Club
    108. Virden Wellview Golf Course
    109. South Interlake Golf & Country Club
    110. Clear Lake Golf Course
    111. Elkhorn Golf & Country Club
    112. Waskada Golf Club
    113. Winkler Centennial Golf Course
    114. Assiniboine Golf Club
    115. Bel Acres Golf & Country Club
    116. Breezy Bend Country Club
    117. Charleswood Golf Club
    118. Crescent Drive Golf Course
    119. Elmhurst Golf & Country Club
    120. Fantasy Lake Golf Course (closed)
    121. Fast Golf / Champion’s Nest (closed)
    122. Glendale Golf & Country Club
    123. Golf Land
    124. Harbour View Golf & Country Club
    125. Kildonan Park Golf Course
    126. Niakwa Country Club
    127. Pine Ridge Golf Club
    128. The Players Course
    129. River Oaks Golf Course
    130. Rossmere Golf & Country Club
    131. Shooters Family Golf Centre
    132. Southwood Golf & Country Club
    133. St. Boniface Golf Club
    134. St. Charles Country Club
    135. The Towers Golf Course
    136. Transcona Golf Club
    137. Tuxedo Golf Club
    138. Wildewood Golf Club
    139. Windsor Park Golf Course
    140. Winnipeg Beach Golf Course
    141. Winnipeg Canoe Club Golf Course
    142. Sagemace Country Club

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

