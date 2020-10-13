Menu

Crime

Peterborough man punches vehicle window following collision: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 11:52 am
peterborough-police2
According to police, an altercation broke out following a collision. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man has been charged with mischief following a collision in the downtown on Friday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:20 a.m., two vehicles collided on Aylmer Street.

It’s alleged that a verbal dispute broke out between occupants of both vehicles. One man allegedly exited the vehicle and punched and broke the passenger side window of the victim’s vehicle.

Read more: Peterborough man charged after driver assaulted following collision in city’s north end: police

Police were in the area and officers observed the confrontation.

As a result of the investigation, Ryan Brooks, 26, of Reid Street, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 27, police said Tuesday.

Click to play video 'Motorcyclist dies following collision on County Road 507 in Trent Lakes' Motorcyclist dies following collision on County Road 507 in Trent Lakes
Motorcyclist dies following collision on County Road 507 in Trent Lakes
