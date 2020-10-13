Peterborough man punches vehicle window following collision: police

A Peterborough man has been charged with mischief following a collision in the downtown on Friday morning.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:20 a.m., two vehicles collided on Aylmer Street.
It’s alleged that a verbal dispute broke out between occupants of both vehicles. One man allegedly exited the vehicle and punched and broke the passenger side window of the victim’s vehicle.
Police were in the area and officers observed the confrontation.
As a result of the investigation, Ryan Brooks, 26, of Reid Street, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 27, police said Tuesday.
