Crime

Peterborough man charged after driver assaulted following collision in city’s north end: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 1:29 pm
A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault and mischief following a traffic incident in the city’s north end on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Chemong Road and Simons Avenue regarding a two-vehicle collision.

Police say the accused was driving when he allegedly cut over into another lane and collided with a southbound vehicle on Chemong Road as the other driver was attempting to pass him.

The vehicles came to a stop at a red light, at which point the accused allegedly exited his vehicle, approached the victim’s vehicle and struck him in the face and then damaged the driver’s side mirror of the victim’s vehicle.

He then walked back to his vehicle and drove off, police said.

The incident was reported to police and officers identified the suspect and advised him to attend the police station.

The man later attended the station, where he was arrested.

Brandon James Sawers, 23, of Nicholls Street, was charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.

Sawers was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 24, police said Monday.

