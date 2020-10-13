Peterborough woman accused of brandishing knife, egging ambulance, assaulting officer: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman faces weapons and assault charges involving police and paramedics after an incident on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4 p.m., paramedics were attending a call at a residence on Water Street when a woman allegedly began waving a knife at them.

Police were notified to assist.

While waiting for the police to arrive, the suspect allegedly began to throw eggs at the ambulance

Police say officers were able to get her to drop the knife. However, the woman then allegedly punched one of the officers.

Carly Green, 19, of Water Street, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 27, police said Tuesday.

