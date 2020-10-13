Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman accused of brandishing knife, egging ambulance, assaulting officer: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 12:23 pm
A Peterborough woman is accused of brandishing a knife and throwing eggs at paramedics and assaulting a police officer.
A Peterborough woman is accused of brandishing a knife and throwing eggs at paramedics and assaulting a police officer. Getty Images

A Peterborough woman faces weapons and assault charges involving police and paramedics after an incident on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4 p.m., paramedics were attending a call at a residence on Water Street when a woman allegedly began waving a knife at them.

Police were notified to assist.

While waiting for the police to arrive, the suspect allegedly began to throw eggs at the ambulance

Police say officers were able to get her to drop the knife. However, the woman then allegedly punched one of the officers.

Carly Green, 19, of Water Street, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 27, police said Tuesday.

Click to play video 'Assault on Peterborough police officers up by 243%' Assault on Peterborough police officers up by 243%
