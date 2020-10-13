Niagara post-secondary, Hamilton elementary schools report COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Two Niagara-area post-secondary schools and a pair of Hamilton elementary schools are reporting COVID-19 cases from early October.

Brock University is reporting its third and fourth coronavirus cases but did not reveal whether they involved students or staff members.

The latest cases involved an individual who was last on campus Oct. 5, and another last at the school on Oct. 2.

The school’s previous cases in September involved students. The first, on Sept. 16, involved an off-campus student and another reported on Sept. 28 involved a student who was last on campus on Sept. 22

Meanwhile, Niagara College has its first coronavirus case. The school advised its community on the weekend that a member who tested positive for the coronavirus was last on campus at Niagara-on-the-Lake on Monday, Oct. 5.

The school also didn’t reveal whether the case was a student or staff member but said the individual is self-isolating as per Niagara Region Public Health (NRPH) guidelines.

Public health says contact tracing involving the case is underway and that those deemed to be at risk will be contacted this week.

The college says members not contacted by NRPH are considered not to be at risk.

Both Brock University and Niagara College are delivering a majority of their programs remotely with some on-campus labs until at least the end of the winter 2021 term.

Three cases reported at Bennetto Elementary School in Hamilton

Hamilton’s public school board reported four more COVID-19 cases on the long-weekend including three cases at Bennetto Elementary school in the city’s north end.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) says the three cases at Bennetto involved students while the case at Shannen Koostachin Elementary School involved a staff member.

In a letter to guardians, Bennetto said it learned about the positive cases on Saturday and that the students were last in the building on Oct. 5.

Shannen Koostachin administrators said they learned about their staff member’s case on Monday. The employee was last in the building on Oct. 7.

Public health says an investigation began on Monday and it will provide more information as updates become available.

As a precautionary measure, the administrative staff have told each student and the staff member not to attend school for a 14-day period.

Public health began contacting students and staff who were close contacts as part of the contact tracing process on Tuesday. The agency says there were no close contacts through the child care program or student transportation.

Hamilton schools now have a combined 22 unresolved cases as of Oct. 13 at:

Bennetto Elementary School: three cases

Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School: one case

Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School: one case

Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School: one case

Frank Panabaker Elementary School (North Campus): one case

Guardian Angels Catholic Elementary School: one case

Huntington Park Elementary School: one case

R. L. Hyslop Elementary School: one case

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Elementary School: one case

Shannen Koostachin Elementary School: one case

Sherwood Secondary School: two cases

St. David Catholic Elementary School: one case

St. John the Baptist Catholic Elementary School: two cases

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Elementary School: two cases

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School: two cases

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Elementary School: one case

Hamilton has three active cases in child-care centres at:

Hillfield Strathallan College: one case

R. L. Hyslop: one case

Umbrella Family on Templemead: one case

Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools

McMaster University has reported five on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported just one — a confirmed case from Sept. 25 at the Stoney Creek campus.

Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Halton public schools have reported a combined 37 unresolved cases as of Oct. 13 at the following locations:

Burlington – six

Burlington Central Elementary (Grades 7 and 8): one case

Frontenac Public School: one case

Nelson Secondary School: three cases

Sir E. MacMillan Public School: one case

Oakville – 16

Abbey Park High School: one case

Captain R. Wilson Public School: one case

École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité: no case

Emily Carr Public School: two cases

Forest Trail Public School: one case

Garth Webb Secondary School: one case

Gary Allan High School: one case

Heritage Glen Public School: one case

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School: one case

Pine Grove Public School: one case

St. Paul Catholic Elementary: one case

West Oak Public School: three cases

White Oaks Secondary School — one case

Milton – six

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne: one case

Escarpment View Public School: one case

Le Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir: two cases

Tiger Jeet Singh Public School: one probable case

W. I. Dick Middle School: one case

Halton Hills – nine

Acton District High School: one case

George Kennedy public school (Georgetown): one case

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School (Georgetown): five cases

St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School (Acton): two cases

Halton has five active cases in child-care centres at:

Kids and Company (Burlington): one case

Halton Hills Child Care Centre (Georgetown): one case

George Kennedy YMCA Schoolage Program (Georgetown): one case

Les Coccinelles (Oakville): one case

Parkview Children’s Centre (Village School): one case

Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Niagara public schools have reported a combined 16 cases as of Oct. 13 at the following locations:

St. Catharines – six

Eden High School: one case

Ferndale Public School: one case

Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School: one case

Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School: one case

St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School: one case

William Hamilton Merritt Elementary School: one case

Welland – four

Eastdale Secondary School: three cases

l’École Élementaire Catholique Sacré-Cœur: one case

Niagara Falls – five

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School: three cases

Saint Michael Catholic High School: one case

Valley Way Public School: one case

Grimsby – one

Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School: one case

Park Public School: one case

The region has not reported any active cases in child-care centres.

Cases in Brant County schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Brant County public schools have reported a combined five active coronavirus cases as of Oct. 13 at:

Brant County – two

Cobblestone Elementary School Brant: two cases

Brantford – three

Assumption (Catholic) College School: one case

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School: one case

St. John’s College: one case

Brant has one active case in a child-care centre at Le Ballon Rouge Daycare on Clench Avenue in Brantford.