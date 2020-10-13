Nova Scotia cabinet shuffle in the works for Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is set to announce a cabinet shuffle on Tuesday.

The shuffle comes after the province’s labour, health and environment ministers resigned to take part in Nova Scotia’s Liberal Leadership race.

It will likely be the last cabinet shuffle for Premier Stephen McNeil as he prepares to step down as premier once the next leader of the provincial Liberal party is chosen.

Former environment minister Iain Rankin, former labour minister Labi Kousoulis and former Liberal health minister Randy Delorey are set to compete in the race to succeed McNeil and become the 29th premier of Nova Scotia.

Premier Stephen McNeil's legacy

A new party leader will be chosen on Feb. 6.

The new cabinet is set to be unveiled at 11 a.m. AT.