Calgary foundations see higher demand for Thanksgiving support during COVID-19 pandemic

Thanksgiving 2020 has presented unique challenges to many Calgary families struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

A holiday about celebrating connection, gratitude and food has seen some families unable to fill the dinner table.

However, local organizations are stepping up to meet the increased demand for support.

The Centre Street Church was feeding roughly 900 people a month before the pandemic. Now, they’re up to about 1,700 people a week.

“Up about 120 or 130 per cent. So, it’s increased markedly,” said Steve Griffin, pastor of compassionate ministries at the Centre Street Church.

“We knew it would we knew it would be higher but [it’s] far beyond our expectations where people are just continuing to come to the church, call us, to go on our website and say, ‘I’m in desperate need of food.'”

Griffin said those requests only increase during the holidays, such as Thanksgiving.

“Now this is truly desperate where people are saying, ‘This is life and death to me,’” said Griffin. Tweet This

Harvest Hills Cares Calgary is seeing similar numbers. The grassroots foundation is in its first year, but it has still received more than 1,600 requests for food hampers since the beginning of October.

Jennifer Rapuano-Kremenik, founder of the foundation, has been sorting through hundreds of intake forms, prioritizing those in the most need.

Most only have one to three days of food left in their house for them and their kids.

“Single parents, low-income individuals who are on AISH, Alberta works — we’ve helped even a couple homeless individuals because they have nowhere to go because a lot of the places now aren’t doing Thanksgiving dinner,” said Rapuano-Kremenik.

Lisa Parker received a food hamper and Thanksgiving dinner. She asked for a helping hand after her job security was thrown into question due to the pandemic.

“We’ve, you know, found ourselves kind of jumping around from place to place not really knowing what is going to happen next.” Tweet This

“Even yesterday I was saying, you know, I feel really lousy that I can’t be out there working full time and I feel lousy about this — I’m really beating myself up. And so, when this happened, it’s just [like] someone’s out there thinking about me anyways, and I think I’m really grateful for that,” Parker said.

In order to provide support, some local agencies have been spreading themselves thin.

Harvest Hills Cares Calgary needs an additional $1,300 to fill every request on their hamper list.

The foundation has yet to acquire non-profit status, along with grants or funding.

“If we were to help everybody with a basic small hamper for the month, it would be almost $100,000. We’re applying for grants we’re applying for funding, however, that just takes time,” said Rapuano-Kremenik.