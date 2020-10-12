Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Changes to Halifax’s parking system begin on Tuesday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 12, 2020 2:13 pm
Changes to Halifax's parking infrastructure are set to come into effect on Oct. 13, 2020.
Changes to Halifax's parking infrastructure are set to come into effect on Oct. 13, 2020. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax’s modified parking infrastructure is set to come into force on Tuesday.

Starting on Oct. 13, there will be no more individual pay meters in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

Instead, the HRM is adopting pay stations that use a pay-by-plate, pay-by-zone system.

Read more: Halifax construction leaves some intersections ‘impassable’ for wheelchairs and elderly, advocate says

Stations have been installed over the past few weeks and will become active on Tuesday.

The new technology is meant to make it easier to pay for parking while also introducing more payment options like credit card, debit card and digital smart payment.

Rather than paying for a specific space, the HRM says that payment will now be attached to the vehicle. That allows the vehicle to move freely within a parking zone up to the time purchased or the maximum time allowed.

Story continues below advertisement
A map of the Halifax Regional Municipality’s parking zones as of October 2020.
A map of the Halifax Regional Municipality’s parking zones as of October 2020. Halifax Regional Municipality

How it works

Trending Stories

Halifax says that the new system will work off designated parking zones. There are different zones as displayed in the map above.

The zone an individual is parking in will be found on parking signage, with each zone being lettered A through H.

Once an individual has parked they can find the nearest pay station to pay for parking using coins, debit, credit or Apple Pay.

The third-party HotSpot app on a mobile phone can also be used to pay.

Click to play video 'Uber coming to Halifax once enough drivers hired' Uber coming to Halifax once enough drivers hired
Uber coming to Halifax once enough drivers hired

At the parking station — or on the app — you will need to know your vehicle’s license plate number and the parking zone you are in.

Story continues below advertisement

On-street parking rates will be different in certain zones.

The municipality says time can be purchased in 15-minute increments for zones A to G and 30-minute increments for Zone H.

In zones A through G, parking will cost $2 for the first two hours and $6 per hour for hours three and four up to a maximum of four hours.

In Zone H, which is located in downtown Dartmouth, parking will cost $1.50 per hour for the first two hours and  $4 per hour for hours three and four up to a maximum of four hours.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DartmouthHRMHalifax Regional MunicipalityHalifax Regional CouncilDowntown DartmouthOn Street ParkingParking in HalifaxHalifax Street Parking
Flyers
More weekly flyers