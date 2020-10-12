Menu

Canada

Sudbury police seek help in locating 34-year-old woman last seen more than a week ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Greater Sudbury Police say Misty Assinewai was last seen on Oct. 2.
Greater Sudbury Police say Misty Assinewai was last seen on Oct. 2. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

SUDBURY, Ont. — Police in northern Ontario asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old woman who has not been seen for more than a week.

Greater Sudbury Police say Misty Assinewai was last seen on Oct. 2.

She was in the area of King Street in Sudbury, Ont., at the time.

Assinewai is described as a five-foot-nine Indigenous woman, weighing 130 pounds with black and blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police say they want to check on her well-being.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
