Mom, baby attacked with knife in Sudbury area recovering: police

SUDBURY, Ont – Police say a woman who was stabbed by a stranger while with her baby in the Sudbury area has started to recover.

Kaitlyn Dunn of the Greater Sudbury Police says the 35-year-old woman is now in stable condition, and her nine-month-old baby is recovering with family members.

The woman has been in hospital since the incident on Monday afternoon, when a 25-year-old man allegedly attacked her with a knife outside a store.

Officers have said she was stabbed in the neck, and her baby suffered bruises after being hit with the knife.

Police have credited two bystanders with saving the woman and child’s lives, saying that a man stepped in to stop and subdue the attacker, and a woman applied pressure to the mother’s wound until paramedics arrived.

The 25-year-old man, who was known to police, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in the incident.