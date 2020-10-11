Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 942 new cases of COVID-19 as hospitalizations drop by seven

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2020 11:49 am
Click to play video 'Quebec premier urging Quebecers to download COVID-19 Alert app' Quebec premier urging Quebecers to download COVID-19 Alert app
Quebec premier urging Quebecers to download COVID-19 Alert app

Quebec is reporting 942 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 86,133.

Health officials say no new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, but three additional deaths attributed to the coronavirus were added to the provincial total.

Two of those deaths occurred between Oct. 4-9 and one took place at an unspecified date, bringing the province’s death toll since the pandemic began to 5,953.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Smaller turkeys, quieter gatherings — How coronavirus is changing Canada’s Thanksgiving

Hospitalizations went down by seven over the past 24 hours, for a total of 437.

Of those, 72 people were in intensive care — a decrease of one compared to the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec says 24,503 COVID-19 tests were conducted Friday, the last date for which the testing data is available.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebecMontrealQuebec cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers