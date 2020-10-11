Quebec reports 942 new cases of COVID-19 as hospitalizations drop by seven

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 942 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 86,133.

Health officials say no new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, but three additional deaths attributed to the coronavirus were added to the provincial total.

Two of those deaths occurred between Oct. 4-9 and one took place at an unspecified date, bringing the province’s death toll since the pandemic began to 5,953.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Smaller turkeys, quieter gatherings — How coronavirus is changing Canada’s Thanksgiving

Hospitalizations went down by seven over the past 24 hours, for a total of 437.

Of those, 72 people were in intensive care — a decrease of one compared to the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec says 24,503 COVID-19 tests were conducted Friday, the last date for which the testing data is available.