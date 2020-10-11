Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

1 sent to hospital with life-threatening injures after motorcycle crash in Mount Denson, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 10:17 am
File photo of an RCMP cruiser.
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

Police say one person has been sent to hospital after a motorcycle crash on Saturday in Mount Denson, N.S.

RCMP said in a press release that at 4:33 p.m., a passing motorist notified police that a motorcycle had failed to make a corner on Highway 1 near Lighthouse Road.

Read more: New Brunswick teen dead after farming accident: RCMP

RCMP officers, local fire department and paramedics found a motorcycle with a lone rider when they arrived at the scene.

A man was transported to the hospital with what police have described as life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest 4 after seizing drugs and firearms in Prince William, N.B.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

RCMPCrashNova Scotia RCMPMotorcycle CrashMount Denson
